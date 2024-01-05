OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,001 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 29,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,827,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $480,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,064,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.