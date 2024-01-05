OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 123 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.48 on Friday, reaching $531.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

