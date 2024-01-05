OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 127 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $918.89. 156,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $830.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $924.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.