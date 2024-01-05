OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,328 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.63. 1,309,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,448. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.