OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 208 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. 1,510,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

