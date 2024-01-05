OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 217 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,356. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.37. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.