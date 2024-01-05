OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 2,921 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 1,568,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,798. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

