OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 546 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,780 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.18.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. 2,843,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,389. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

