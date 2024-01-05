OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 583 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

