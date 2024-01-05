OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 721 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.04. The stock had a trading volume of 967,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

