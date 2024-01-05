OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 837 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $1,047.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $994.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $909.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market cap of $490.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

