OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 939 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 2,103,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.