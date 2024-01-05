OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Takes $4.05 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 297,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,000. Old Second Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.67% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 420,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 269,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 81.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $704.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 30.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

