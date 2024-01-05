OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and have sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 27,586,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,191,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.