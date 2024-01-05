OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.00. The company had a trading volume of 291,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,384. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $248.29 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

