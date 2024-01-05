Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 597,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 456,084 shares.The stock last traded at $11.80 and had previously closed at $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OLMA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $637.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,686.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $435,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,112.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 943,714 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,742. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

