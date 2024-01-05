Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $85.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 953,613 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

