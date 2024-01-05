Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

