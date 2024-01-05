ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 762,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

