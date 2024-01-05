ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.60

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $71.43, with a volume of 432450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

