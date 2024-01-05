OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 90305538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $672.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,864,568.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 635,000 shares of company stock worth $812,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 331,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

