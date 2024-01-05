Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Up 0.7%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.01. 15,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 34,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Opthea from $31.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Opthea from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Opthea Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Featured Stories

