Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 3.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.98. 1,703,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,785. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market cap of $283.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.