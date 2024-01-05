Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 66,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 49,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Orezone Gold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

