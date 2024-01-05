ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Up 4.8%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.81 and last traded at $97.81. 8,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ORIX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IX

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ORIX by 20,450.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ORIX by 80.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.