Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 2,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Osiris Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Osiris Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osiris Acquisition Company Profile

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

