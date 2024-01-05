Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 205,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 199,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

