Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.36

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.36 and traded as high as $99.40. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $96.52, with a volume of 181,425 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

See Also

