Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 1,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.