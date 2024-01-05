Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Trading Down 0.4%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.40 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 1,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
