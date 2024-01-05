PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,017,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,251,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,532 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

