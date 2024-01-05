Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Trading Down 0.7%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65. Approximately 86 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.92.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 62.49% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (TRPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 300% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

