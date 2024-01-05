Pachira Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,081,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.03 and a 200-day moving average of $286.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

