Pachira Investments Inc. Has $10.60 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pachira Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $429.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $348.74 and a 1 year high of $438.84. The company has a market cap of $343.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
