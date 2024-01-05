Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

