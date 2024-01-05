Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.89. Approximately 132,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 415,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

