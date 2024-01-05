Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Reduced by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.89. 28,245,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,957,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 270.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.