Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.70. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 14,444,165 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 368.5% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 42,033 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 324,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 113.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.