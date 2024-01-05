Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. 27,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 18,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Paltalk Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paltalk

Paltalk Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paltalk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paltalk during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.