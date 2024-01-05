Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.38. 27,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 18,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
