Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 47,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 114,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Patriot One Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot and Xtract segments. The Patriot segment develops and commercializes a platform of artificial intelligence (AI) powered threat detection technologies.

