Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 2.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.31. 225,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

