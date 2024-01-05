Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.79.

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.00. 369,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.47. The firm has a market cap of C$25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1746695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

