PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $1,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 692.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 139,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

