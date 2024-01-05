PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.05 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

