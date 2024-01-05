Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.30 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Personalis stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 244,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Personalis has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.94.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. Personalis had a negative net margin of 159.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test to optimize therapy selection and match patients to clinical trials; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
