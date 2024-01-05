Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.64

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 17575299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBR. Bradesco Corretora raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,264,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 35.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 51,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.