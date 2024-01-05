Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204,670 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

