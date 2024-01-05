Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 8th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $49,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $95.13. 781,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,557. The company has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.