PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Trading Down 5%

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $29.00. 31,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 255,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

PHINIA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,304,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PHINIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,654,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,819,000.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.