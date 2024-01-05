Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.48

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 195189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
